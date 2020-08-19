Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and H.C. Wainwright gave Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $91.50 average price target, implying a 103.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Krystal Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases for which company believe there are no known effective treatments. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan in December 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More on KRYS: