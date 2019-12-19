Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Sell rating on Kronos Worldwide (KRO) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Element Solutions.

Kronos Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.13 and a one-year low of $9.65. Currently, Kronos Worldwide has an average volume of 253.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. engages in the production and market of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. The firm sells and provides technical services for its products to customers in Europe and North America. It offers its customers a portfolio of products that include TiO2 pigment grades under the Kronos trademark.