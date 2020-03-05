Kroger Company (KR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company (KR) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.26, close to its 52-week high of $33.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Sally Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kroger Company with a $28.88 average price target, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Kroger Company’s market cap is currently $24.79B and has a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Mark Tuffin, the SVP of KR sold 2,600 shares for a total of $73,918.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format.