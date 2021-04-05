Kroger Company (KR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Hold rating to Kroger Company (KR) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kroger Company with a $35.08 average price target, representing a -2.4% downside. In a report issued on April 1, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.99 and a one-year low of $29.83. Currently, Kroger Company has an average volume of 11.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Tuffin, the SVP of KR sold 21,000 shares for a total of $774,480.

Founded in 1883, The Kroger Co. is a Ohio-based retailer, which is engaged in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets.

