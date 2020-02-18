Kroger Company (KR) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Michael Montani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Kroger Company (KR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.45, close to its 52-week high of $30.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 27.3% success rate. Montani covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ocado Group, Carvana Co, and CarMax.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kroger Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

Kroger Company’s market cap is currently $22.6B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Tuffin, the SVP of KR sold 2,600 shares for a total of $73,918.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format.