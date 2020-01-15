Kratos Defense (KTOS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense (KTOS), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 56.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Ducommun.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $24.67 average price target, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Kratos Defense’s market cap is currently $2.09B and has a P/E ratio of 149.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KTOS in relation to earlier this year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology systems to the U.S. Department of Defense. It operates through the following segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems and Public Safety & Security.