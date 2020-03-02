Kraton (KRA) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Kraton (KRA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.12, close to its 52-week low of $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 35.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Archer Daniels Midland, and Celanese.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kraton with a $20.67 average price target.

Kraton’s market cap is currently $320.8M and has a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.43.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The firm’s products are used for adhesives; coatings; consumer and personal care products; sealants and lubricants; and medical, packaging, automotive, paving, and roofing products.