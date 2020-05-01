Kraton (KRA) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst James Sheehan maintained a Buy rating on Kraton (KRA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Sheehan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Helios Technologies, Westlake Chemical, and Element Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Kraton’s market cap is currently $496.9M and has a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.22.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business. The Chemical segment consists of pine-based specialty products business. The company was founded on February 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.