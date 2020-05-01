Kraft Heinz (KHC) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kraft Heinz with a $29.82 average price target.

Based on Kraft Heinz’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.54 billion and net profit of $182 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.89 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $12.57 billion.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

