Kraft Heinz (KHC) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $28.08, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.78 and a one-year low of $19.99. Currently, Kraft Heinz has an average volume of 9.38M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments.