Kraft Heinz (KHC) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 54.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $29.82, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $27.00 price target.

Kraft Heinz’s market cap is currently $37.06B and has a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.15.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

