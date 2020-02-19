Kraft Heinz (KHC) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC) on February 14 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.33, close to its 52-week low of $24.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

Kraft Heinz has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.78, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Jefferies also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kraft Heinz’s market cap is currently $33.37B and has a P/E ratio of 17.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments.