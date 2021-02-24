Kosmos Energy (KOS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 22, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kosmos Energy (KOS), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.99.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kosmos Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.19.

Kosmos Energy’s market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KOS in relation to earlier this year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.