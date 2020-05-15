Kosmos Energy (KOS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst James Hosie maintained a Hold rating on Kosmos Energy (KOS) yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosie is ranked #6360 out of 6539 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kosmos Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.13, which is a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $7.55 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Kosmos Energy has an average volume of 12.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KOS in relation to earlier this year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.