Kornit Digital (KRNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Kornit Digital (KRNT) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.76, close to its 52-week high of $41.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kornit Digital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a one-year high of $41.02 and a one-year low of $18.00. Currently, Kornit Digital has an average volume of 192.7K.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.