Koppers Holdings (KOP) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.07.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Koppers Holdings with a $30.00 average price target.

Based on Koppers Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $402 million and GAAP net loss of $1.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $377 million and had a net profit of $11.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KOP in relation to earlier this year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, manufactured products and services primarily to the railroad and public utility markets. The Performance Chemicals segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing wood preservation chemicals and wood treatment technologies for use in the pressure treating of lumber for residential, industrial and agricultural applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.