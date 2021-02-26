Koppers Holdings (KOP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Seaport Global and Monness gave Koppers Holdings (NYSE: KOP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Christopher Howe maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.61, close to its 52-week high of $37.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 75.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Standex International, Columbus Mckinnon, and Hillenbrand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Koppers Holdings with a $43.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.68 and a one-year low of $8.25. Currently, Koppers Holdings has an average volume of 175.2K.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, manufactured products and services primarily to the railroad and public utility markets. The Performance Chemicals segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing wood preservation chemicals and wood treatment technologies for use in the pressure treating of lumber for residential, industrial and agricultural applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.