Koppers Holdings (KOP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 48.7% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Koppers Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, which is an 117.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Koppers Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $393 million and net profit of $20.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $425 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, manufactured products and services primarily to the railroad and public utility markets. The Performance Chemicals segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing wood preservation chemicals and wood treatment technologies for use in the pressure treating of lumber for residential, industrial and agricultural applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.