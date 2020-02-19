Koppers Holdings (KOP) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Koppers Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50, which is a 54.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.75 and a one-year low of $22.56. Currently, Koppers Holdings has an average volume of 142K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products & Services; and Performance Chemicals.