Kopin (KOPN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kopin (KOPN), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 35.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kopin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a one-year high of $2.16 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Kopin has an average volume of 563.3K.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development manufacture, and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes display, ASIC, ergonomics, optics, whisper voice interface, software, packaging, and OLED displays. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.