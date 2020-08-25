Kopin (KOPN) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Kopin (KOPN) and a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.37.

Kopin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

Based on Kopin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.81 million and GAAP net loss of $1.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.26 million.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development manufacture, and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes display, ASIC, ergonomics, optics, whisper voice interface, software, packaging, and OLED displays. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.