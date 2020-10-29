Kontoor Brands (KTB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Piper Sandler gave Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Susquehanna. Analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Kontoor Brands today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kontoor Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.79, representing a -4.4% downside. In a report issued on October 26, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.24 and a one-year low of $12.91. Currently, Kontoor Brands has an average volume of 581.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of apparel. It designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes its portfolio of brands which include Wrangler and Lee denim, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded on November 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.