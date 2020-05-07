Kontoor Brands (KTB) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Kontoor Brands (KTB), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kontoor Brands with a $22.00 average price target.

Based on Kontoor Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $653 million and net profit of $28.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $726 million and had a net profit of $51.9 million.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of apparel. It designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes its portfolio of brands which include Wrangler and Lee denim, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded on November 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.