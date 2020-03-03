Kohl’s (KSS) Receives a Buy from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Kohl’s (KSS) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.98, close to its 52-week low of $37.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kohl’s with a $48.00 average price target.

Kohl’s’ market cap is currently $6.13B and has a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers.