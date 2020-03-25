Kohl’s (KSS) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Kohl’s (KSS), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.82, close to its 52-week low of $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kohl’s with a $41.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.91 and a one-year low of $12.85. Currently, Kohl’s has an average volume of 4.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KSS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.