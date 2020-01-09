Kohl’s (KSS) Gets a Buy Rating from Guggenheim

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Kohl’s (KSS), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.69, close to its 52-week low of $43.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 69.0% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Kohl’s has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.27.

Based on Kohl’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.63 billion and net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.63 billion and had a net profit of $161 million.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers.