Knowles (KN) Receives a Hold from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Knowles (KN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.89, close to its 52-week high of $21.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Knowles with a $22.00 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.94 and a one-year low of $12.64. Currently, Knowles has an average volume of 608.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.