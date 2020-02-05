Knowles (KN) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Knowles (KN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knowles is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.79 and a one-year low of $15.39. Currently, Knowles has an average volume of 632K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KN in relation to earlier this year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It operates through Audio and Precision Devices segments.