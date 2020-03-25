KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.51, close to its 52-week low of $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -19.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as BP Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Shell Midstream.

KNOT Offshore Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.97 and a one-year low of $8.67. Currently, KNOT Offshore Partners has an average volume of 178.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the business of owning, operating, and acquiring shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.