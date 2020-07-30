Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on December 3, William Mackie from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY), with a price target of EUR87.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.36, close to its 52-week high of $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Mackie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Nordex, and ABB.

Knorr-Bremse has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Germany based company engaged in the development, production, marketing and servicing of state-of-the-art brake systems. It also supplies additional safety-critical sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates its business activities in two business divisions including Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. Its product portfolio includes brake control, brake system, steering, and electronic leveling control, intelligent entrance systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, auxiliary power supply systems, control components, and windscreen wiper systems.