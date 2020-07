Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) on July 29 and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.36, close to its 52-week high of $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 47.2% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Knorr-Bremse with a $108.39 average price target, implying a 257.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR93.00 price target.

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Germany based company engaged in the development, production, marketing and servicing of state-of-the-art brake systems. It also supplies additional safety-critical sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates its business activities in two business divisions including Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. Its product portfolio includes brake control, brake system, steering, and electronic leveling control, intelligent entrance systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, auxiliary power supply systems, control components, and windscreen wiper systems.