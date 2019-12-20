Knight Transportation (KNX) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation (KNX) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Werner Enterprises, and FedEx.

Knight Transportation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.57, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Knight Transportation’s market cap is currently $6.1B and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KNX in relation to earlier this year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. engages as a truckload carrier and provides transportation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment offers dry van, refrigerated and drayage services.