Knight Transportation (KNX) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation (KNX) on January 15 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.52, close to its 52-week high of $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Transportation with a $41.78 average price target, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $27.03. Currently, Knight Transportation has an average volume of 1.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. engages as a truckload carrier and provides transportation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment offers dry van, refrigerated and drayage services.