Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Hold rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) today and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.37.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knight Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.64.

The company has a one-year high of $5.69 and a one-year low of $3.95. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 19.56K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KHTRF in relation to earlier this year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.