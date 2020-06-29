Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Howard Kim- June 29, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #3307 out of 6718 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knight Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.83, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, Mackie Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.90 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.68 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 986.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

