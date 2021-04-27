Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Receives a Buy from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin PhD maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 45.1% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Greenbrook Tms, ESSA Pharma, and Zymeworks.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, implying a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.19 million and net profit of $8.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.67 million.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.