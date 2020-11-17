Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- November 17, 2020, 7:15 AM EDT

After National Bank and Mackie Research gave Knight Therapeutics (Other OTC: KHTRF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Bloom Burton. Analyst David Martin maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.09.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.52, a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 6,159.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

