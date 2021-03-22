Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Initiated with a Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #280 out of 7402 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.69 and a one-year low of $3.95. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 8,363.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KHTRF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.