Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Has a New Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Catie Powers- May 13, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #366 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knight Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.65.

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.19 million and net profit of $8.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.67 million.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

