Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 36.4% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Ziopharm Oncology, and Leap Therapeutics.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.96, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.24 million and net profit of $18.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KHTRF in relation to earlier this year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.