Kla-Tencor (KLAC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Kla-Tencor (KLAC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.36, close to its 52-week high of $359.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 77.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kla-Tencor with a $339.71 average price target, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Based on Kla-Tencor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion and net profit of $457 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a net profit of $381 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

KLA Corp. is a California-based company, which is engaged in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, compound semiconductors and wafer processing solutions.