Kla-Tencor (KLAC) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC) today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $167.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Arcuri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Kla-Tencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.91, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Kla-Tencor’s market cap is currently $24.4B and has a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.