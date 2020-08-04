Kla-Tencor (KLAC) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Hold rating to Kla-Tencor (KLAC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.65, close to its 52-week high of $209.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 78.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kla-Tencor with a $190.25 average price target, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Kla-Tencor’s market cap is currently $32.2B and has a P/E ratio of 31.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -26.40.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.