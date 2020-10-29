Kla-Tencor (KLAC) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC), with a price target of $224.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kla-Tencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $220.17, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $223.54 and a one-year low of $110.19. Currently, Kla-Tencor has an average volume of 1.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.