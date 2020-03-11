Kla-Tencor (KLAC) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC) on March 9 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Kla-Tencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.75.

Kla-Tencor’s market cap is currently $24.23B and has a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors.