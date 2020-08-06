Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF) on August 3 and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Blackstone Mortgage, and New Residential Inv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kkr Real Estate Finance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a one-year high of $22.03 and a one-year low of $6.84. Currently, Kkr Real Estate Finance has an average volume of 403.9K.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.