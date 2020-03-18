KKR & Co (KKR) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on KKR & Co (KKR), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.71, close to its 52-week low of $20.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KKR & Co with a $36.60 average price target, which is a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on KKR & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $523 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $385 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds.