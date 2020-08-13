Kite Realty Group (KRG) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Collin Mings reiterated a Hold rating on Kite Realty Group (KRG) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kite Realty Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

Based on Kite Realty Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.91 million and GAAP net loss of $74K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.