Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.84, a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.69 and a one-year low of $18.03. Currently, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average volume of 1.55M.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.