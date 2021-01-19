Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Receives a Buy from National Bank

In a report released today, Mike Parkin from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Development, Sandstorm Gold, and Centerra Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $62.01 average price target, implying a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $633 million and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $381 million and had a net profit of $177 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KL in relation to earlier this year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.